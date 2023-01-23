ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu speaks on getting betrayed by the North

Ima Elijah

“So, Asiwaju, whatever you see here is real, we do not pretend."

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the party's campaign in Jos in November 2022. (ThisDay)
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the party's campaign in Jos in November 2022. (ThisDay)

Festus Keyamo, the official spokesperson for Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has slammed the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for expecting the ruling party’s Northern leaders to betray his principal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

How the North will prove themselves: Keyamo, also the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said the forthcoming 2023 elections will prove decisively that the North has tremendous passion for the unity and cohesion of Nigeria. He expressed his confidence that the APC governors are fully behind Tinubu.

What you should know: A few weeks ago, Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, was addressing a large gathering of Northern APC Leaders which had the APC presidential candidate and the entire leadership of the APC in attendance, as well as top Northern elder statesmen and prominent monarchs. Clearly worried that many believe the north will betray Tinubu, the governor assured Tinubu of the North’s resolve to support him to the very end.

What el-Rufai said: "The 19 Northern governors and the minister of FCT are the direct inheritors of Ahmadu Bello, Sar Dauna of Sokoto. We are conscious of that burden of responsibility and that is why when we debate and take positions, we have these illustrious sons of northern Nigeria as our reference points. And we took that position without regard to the interest of some people who insisted that after eight years of president Buhari’s tenure he should be succeeded by yet another northerner.

“So, Asiwaju, whatever you see here is real, we do not pretend."

He urged him to not entertain any fear of possible betrayal from the north, that they are a people whose word is their bond. The governor spoke eloquently and with conviction, leaving no one in doubt as to his sincerity.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu cannot hold a Tea Cup – APC Ex campaign director spills

Tinubu cannot hold a Tea Cup – APC Ex campaign director spills

Tinubu reveals why he really wants to become president

Tinubu reveals why he really wants to become president

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Tinubu speaks on getting betrayed by the North

Tinubu speaks on getting betrayed by the North

Alpha-Beta ex-MD endorses Tinubu, after accusing him of fraud

Alpha-Beta ex-MD endorses Tinubu, after accusing him of fraud

APC receives more defectors in Kano

APC receives more defectors in Kano

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Edo spends $150m on flood control, erosion management, says Obaseki

Edo spends $150m on flood control, erosion management, says Obaseki

Drug Trafficking: APC reacts to call to investigate Tinubu, says Atiku lacks character

Drug Trafficking: APC reacts to call to investigate Tinubu, says Atiku lacks character

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad.

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

Oby-Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

Peter Obi.

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki