Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding his certificate and date of birth

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu also asked his critics to request a DNA test to confirm the veracity of his paternal origin.

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)
APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)

As the 2023 general election draws close, Tinubu, who is one of the popular presidential candidates battles with controversies about his academic background, date of birth among other issues.

There have been claims that there are discrepancies about his date of birth and the authenticity of his certificate from the Chicago State University.

But the former governor of Lagos while speaking at Chatham House on Monday, December 5, 2022, in the United Kingdom responded to a question on the matter, saying his records are consistent.

When asked to clear the air on the controversies surrounding his profile, Tinubu said the private companies he worked for and the university he attended have his record.

The presidential candidate also asked his critics to request a DNA test to confirm the veracity of his paternal origin.

He said, “My record is consistent and it’s true, and the university they questioned, they now confessed that they wasted their money and their time. The record is there, the transcript is there showing March, 1952. I am not claiming another father, I am Tinubu and Tinubu proper. If they want a DNA, they could as well request for one. One of them as even accused me of not being a Nigerian citizen, I didn’t touch that area.

“Equally, it remains the same. Chicago State University where I graduated has attested to that, now I can announce that I have received my original degree certificate from them. Deloitte trained me as an accounting firm, Mobil Oil has attested to my records. I got to the pinnacle of my career in the private sector. Who among them can brag about that?”.

Also, while addressing Nigerians at Chatham House, Tinubu explained why he's not been accepting invitations to join townhall meetings and debates ahead of the 2023 general election.

The presidential candidate believes he is a marketable individual, saying he won't let anyone use him to make money.

