Tinubu, Shettima will put Nigeria on right track — Group

Mustapha expressed optimism that the APC’s presidential candidate and his running mate would hunt for qualified talents to put Nigeria on the path of peace and progress, if elected.

She said that it was a wise decision that APC elected Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 General Elections.

” It is my hope and prayers that this combination of game changers will attract victory for our party come 2023; to revamp the nation’s economy, enhance national cohesion and restore hope in the country.

“The common feature that that connects Tinubu and Shettima is that they are both achievers in their primary constituencies when they were tested.

“They are human resources builders whose successors have made them proud and improved on what was set before them,” she said.

Mustapha urged members of JAMA not to relent on their efforts to go to the grassroots, mobilise massive support and votes for the party across the nooks and crannies of the country come 2023 General Elections.

In his speech, another national coordinator of the group, Alhaji Mohammed Uthman, said that the objective of the group was to mobilise 15 million votes for Tinubu and Shettima.

Uthman said that the group would use its structures across the 36 states of the federation and FCT to sensitise Nigerians on the leadership qualities of Tinubu.

He said this would ensure victory for Tinubu and Shettima presidential ticket in the 2023 General Elections.

“Age is not the issue on leadership but capacity, talent and commitment and Tinubu has all the leadership qualities to take Nigeria to the desired level.