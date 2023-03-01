ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu, Shettima to receive Certificate of Return Wednesday - INEC

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC declared Tinubu winner of the presidential election after a closely-fought contest.

I won't fight Shettima in Wuse market like Obasanjo and Atiku - Tinubu.
I won't fight Shettima in Wuse market like Obasanjo and Atiku - Tinubu.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate was declared as the President-elect during the early hours of Wednesday.

The electoral umpire pronounced the former Lagos State governor the winner of the closely-fought contest having polled a total of 8,794,726 votes.

While making the announcement at the International Collation Centre in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said, “That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.

Tinubu emerged the winner after defeating his closests challengers, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The top three candidates won 12 states apiece, while the fourth placed candidate, Kwankwaso only won Kano State.

Shortly after declaring Tinubu as the president-elect, the INEC boss said the commission would issue certificate of return to Tinubu and Shettima at the International Collation Centre in Abuja later in the day.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zulum sets up committee to investigate Maiduguri market fire

Zulum sets up committee to investigate Maiduguri market fire

Tinubu Triumphs: Buhari offers presidential praise

Tinubu Triumphs: Buhari offers presidential praise

2023 Elections: GTB denies giving N500m new notes to any Presidential candidate

2023 Elections: GTB denies giving N500m new notes to any Presidential candidate

Tinubu’s Victory: Emergence of True Democrat – Ganduje

Tinubu’s Victory: Emergence of True Democrat – Ganduje

Katsina Gov. reacts to Sen. Bola Tinubu’s victory

Katsina Gov. reacts to Sen. Bola Tinubu’s victory

2023 Elections: Again PDP rejects INEC results in Kogi

2023 Elections: Again PDP rejects INEC results in Kogi

Tinubu, Shettima to receive Certificate of Return Wednesday - INEC

Tinubu, Shettima to receive Certificate of Return Wednesday - INEC

Full Text: Tinubu's acceptance speech after INEC declared him president-elect

Full Text: Tinubu's acceptance speech after INEC declared him president-elect

How Nigeria Voted: Full list of states Tinubu, Atiku, Obi won

How Nigeria Voted: Full list of states Tinubu, Atiku, Obi won

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?