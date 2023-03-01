Tinubu, Shettima to receive Certificate of Return Wednesday - INEC

Pulse reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate was declared as the President-elect during the early hours of Wednesday.

The electoral umpire pronounced the former Lagos State governor the winner of the closely-fought contest having polled a total of 8,794,726 votes.

While making the announcement at the International Collation Centre in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said, “That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Tinubu emerged the winner after defeating his closests challengers, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The top three candidates won 12 states apiece, while the fourth placed candidate, Kwankwaso only won Kano State.