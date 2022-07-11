RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu-Shettima ticket: Nigeria needs inclusive politics – Atiku

Authors:

Ima Elijah

He urged Nigerians not to allow ‘primordial sentiment’ becloud politics, especially in such a very difficult time.

Atiku (VanguardNGR)
Atiku (VanguardNGR)

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to Bola Tinubu’s choice of a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima as his running mate, ahead of 2023 election.

Recommended articles

Atiku, in a statement, urged Nigerians to shun ‘exclusionist politics’, adding that the country had seen the worst shade of exclusionist politics and the road ahead is the path of inclusive and unifying politics.

He urged Nigerians not to allow ‘primordial sentiment’ becloud politics, especially in such a very difficult time.

Part of the statement read: “Politics is meant to be a corrective mechanism. So, even when we’re upset about the inexcusable low that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought us in the past 7 years, we must ensure that we insulate our politics from the corrosive effect of the ruling party’s failures.”

Atiku noted that a society cannot progress if its politics is divisive.

“Dear friend and compatriot, the journey that we have signed on to undertake together is not one that we can accomplish by threading the inglorious path of exclusionist politics. This journey, our campaign, is a rescue mission this nation and it is a mission that must involve all Nigerians.

“So, while our opponents might think that there is an easy road to victory in divisive politics, we must get the message across to them that Nigeria has seen the worst shade of exclusionist politics and the road ahead is the path of inclusive and unifying politics. That is what we stand for,” he said.

Atiku added that his party “are Unifiers and the Bridge-builders” and represent the future of a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria, unlike the ruling party.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

On Shettima, my respect for both faiths absolute – Tinubu

On Shettima, my respect for both faiths absolute – Tinubu

Tinubu-Shettima ticket: Nigeria needs inclusive politics – Atiku

Tinubu-Shettima ticket: Nigeria needs inclusive politics – Atiku

World population growth slowing, expected to reach 8bn by year’s end – UN

World population growth slowing, expected to reach 8bn by year’s end – UN

Health workers union threatens to embark on strike in solidarity with ASUU, others

Health workers union threatens to embark on strike in solidarity with ASUU, others

Tinubu/Shettima, a winning combination, says Tinubu Vanguard

Tinubu/Shettima, a winning combination, says Tinubu Vanguard

Why Buhari summoned security chiefs over attack on his convoy, Kuje prison

Why Buhari summoned security chiefs over attack on his convoy, Kuje prison

Osun election: I will win with wide margin – Gov Oyetola

Osun election: I will win with wide margin – Gov Oyetola

I shared N30m to constituents as business support – Lawmaker

I shared N30m to constituents as business support – Lawmaker

Why I picked Shettima as running mate - Tinubu

Why I picked Shettima as running mate - Tinubu

Trending

2023: Peter Obi speaks on his choice of running mate

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Yusuf Baba Ahmed

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hugs former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu [Punch]