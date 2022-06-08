RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu shakes hands with Osinbajo as he gives his victory speech

Ima Elijah

Tinubu floored other candidates to emerge the party's flagbearer as he won with 1271 votes.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the APC Convention.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the APC Convention.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, shared a warm handshake with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as he coasted to victory in the party’s presidential primary.

Tinubu floored other candidates to emerge the party's flagbearer as he won with 1271 votes.

The former Lagos State Governor is way ahead of Osinbajo and the former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

About 2,322 delegates from across Nigeria had stormed the Eagles Square to elect the flag bearer of the party.

However, only 2203 delegates cast their votes.

After President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the arena, Tinubu went to the podium to shake hands with the Commander-in-Chief and his wife, Aisha.

Tinubu also stopped briefly to shake hands with Osinbajo and exchanged a few words.

In his victory speech, Tinubu admonished Nigerians to love each other beyond religious differences. He added that progress is not about killing one another.

He also thanked the vice president for being a good support to the president. He further thanked the senate president, Ahmed Lawan, for being a good competitor and asked that they all put hands together to give the party ultimate victory in 2023.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

