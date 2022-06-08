Tinubu shakes hands with Osinbajo as he gives his victory speech

Tinubu floored other candidates to emerge the party's flagbearer as he won with 1271 votes.

The former Lagos State Governor is way ahead of Osinbajo and the former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

About 2,322 delegates from across Nigeria had stormed the Eagles Square to elect the flag bearer of the party.

However, only 2203 delegates cast their votes.

After President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the arena, Tinubu went to the podium to shake hands with the Commander-in-Chief and his wife, Aisha.

Tinubu also stopped briefly to shake hands with Osinbajo and exchanged a few words.

In his victory speech, Tinubu admonished Nigerians to love each other beyond religious differences. He added that progress is not about killing one another.