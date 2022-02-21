RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu says he’s ready to get dirty over his 2023 ambition

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu believes the Yorubas need to occupy more political positions at the federal level.

Bola Tinubu (Guardian)
Bola Tinubu (Guardian)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says no amount of intimidation can stop his aspiration to become the President of Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Tinubu, who had announced his presidential ambition in January in Abuja said he is ready to get dirty to fulfill his lifelong ambition.

The former governor of Lagos said this at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo during his consultation with the Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the Olubadan-elect, Chief Lekan Balogun.

Tinubu said his visit to Oyo and Ibadan was borne out of his respect for the royal stool, and to seek the blessings and cooperation of the traditional leaders for his 2023 aspiration.

“No amount of intimidation can stop me. I am ready to get dirty. I am out to become President of Nigeria. We are at the crossroads.” the APC leader said.

Tinubu said he could not seek to become Nigeria’s president without the support of the traditional leaders, adding that the Yoruba ethnic group needed to occupy more political positions at the federal level.

“I cannot embark on a project of such magnitude without seeking for prayers and cooperation of the traditional rulers.

“I am here to inform our fathers of my decision to run for the position of the President of this country in 2023. What I need from our highly reverred traditional rulers are their prayers and cooperation.

“Today, by the special grace of God, in Yorubaland unlike before, we have the Vice-President, the Minister of Works, Interior and Sports but we still need more.”

Reacting, Oba Adeyemi prayed that all the ancestors of Yorubaland would work Tinubu’s favour and answer his prayers.

The monarch also asked the 10 Oke-Ogun traditional rulers in attendance at the meeting whether they were in support of his decision.

‘We are fully in support,’ they responded.

At the palace of the Olubadan-elect, the monarch praised Tinubu saying he knew his antecedents as a progressive.

“We have known you and we know your antecedent. We know your antecedents as a progressive. You laid the foundation of today’s Lagos. You are the leading light of Nigeria. You contributed to making Nigeria what it is today.

“Without Yoruba, Nigeria will not be what it is today. Nigeria is badly divided. We are looking forward to a Yoruba president who will unite this country. We need a leader that will have a national focus and national acceptability. The road may be rough but by His grace, you will triumph,” the monarch said,

Recall that on Monday, January 10, 2022, Tinubu informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his plan to become Nigeria’s next president.

After his meeting with the president, Tinubu told journalists about his plan to go round the country to consult, saying he has no problem doing that.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu says he’s ready to get dirty over his 2023 ambition

Tinubu says he’s ready to get dirty over his 2023 ambition

APC member accuses Gov Buni of requesting for bribe from Ganduje

APC member accuses Gov Buni of requesting for bribe from Ganduje

Enugu LG elections: Wednesday, February 23 declared a workfree day

Enugu LG elections: Wednesday, February 23 declared a workfree day

NDLEA catches man with fake $4.7m in Abuja

NDLEA catches man with fake $4.7m in Abuja

UK Minister, Vicky Ford, set for maiden visit to Nigeria

UK Minister, Vicky Ford, set for maiden visit to Nigeria

Buhari raises alarm over ritual killings, deadly attacks on innocents

Buhari raises alarm over ritual killings, deadly attacks on innocents

Anambra govt owes Local Government retirees N14bn gratuities – NULGE

Anambra govt owes Local Government retirees N14bn gratuities – NULGE

Osinbajo is a good presidential material – Bayelsa traditional rulers

Osinbajo is a good presidential material – Bayelsa traditional rulers

APC primaries: We're all winners - Oyetola tells Adeoti, Lasun

APC primaries: We're all winners - Oyetola tells Adeoti, Lasun

Trending

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

PDP, FG trade words over NBS report on Nigeria’s economic growth

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Soldiers, DSS, police deployed to Osun as candidates battle for APC governorship ticket

Gboyega Oyetola, Lasun Yusuf and Moshood Adeoti.

Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]