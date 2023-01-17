Tinubu says he’ll sweep corruption and insecurity away if elected

Tinubu made the promise during the APC’s presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The APC candidate urged his supporters in the state to get their voter’s cards and vote for all the candidates the party presents for the forthcoming elections.

He said, “Let me congratulate you for your freedom four years ago which we are reasserting today. If you’re ready to cement that freedom to democracy, go and get your PVC to return the party and all its candidates.

“The broom is the symbol of freedom and with that, we have swept and will continue to sweep corruption, money laundering, and all other vices away including insecurity if elected.

“You heard that this will not happen yesterday but you are seeing it now live”.

Tinubu continued, “Don’t vote for anybody but me. We believe in AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. The Governor has done some good jobs and he wants another four years to continue. With your vote and support, that is guaranteed.”

Also speaking at the rally, the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu advised the residents of the state to vote for all the APC candidates in the state to ease the presidency for Tinubu.

“You have given us the confidence to carry on and we hope that what we have seen here today will translate to votes come February 23. Return all the three senators and all other candidates of the APC to ease the work of Asiwaju to serve you if elected,” Adamu said.