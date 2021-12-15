Tinubu says he will consider calls from Nigerians to run for President

Tinubu has long been rumoured to be nursing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 vote--rumours he has neither debunked nor confirmed.

"I am not going to turn Nigerians down, but I will still effectively and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly and tell Nigerians,” Vanguard quotes Tinubu as saying after a closed-door meeting with members of the Northern Alliance Committee.

The 69-year-old APC national leader was also quick to sound a note of warning, stating that it is imperative to remember that President Muhammadu Buhari is still on the saddle.

“The president is still in office. I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges that he might face today. So, we will consult and make our programmes known to the people later and the intention is clear. So, you keep guessing,” he added.

Tinubu narrowly missed out on being Buhari's running mate, months before the 2015 general elections.