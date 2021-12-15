RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu says he will consider calls from Nigerians to run for President

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The APC national leader has been coy on his presidency ambitions.

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]
President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]

APC chieftain and ex-Governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he won't turn down calls from Nigerians to contest for the highest office in the land.

Recommended articles

Tinubu has long been rumoured to be nursing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 vote--rumours he has neither debunked nor confirmed.

"I am not going to turn Nigerians down, but I will still effectively and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly and tell Nigerians,” Vanguard quotes Tinubu as saying after a closed-door meeting with members of the Northern Alliance Committee.

The 69-year-old APC national leader was also quick to sound a note of warning, stating that it is imperative to remember that President Muhammadu Buhari is still on the saddle.

“The president is still in office. I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges that he might face today. So, we will consult and make our programmes known to the people later and the intention is clear. So, you keep guessing,” he added.

Tinubu narrowly missed out on being Buhari's running mate, months before the 2015 general elections.

Various interest groups have been campaigning on his behalf, while urging him to throw his hat into the 2023 presidency ring.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas Jude Egbas is a Senior Editor at Pulse. He believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He has lived his entire life stringing words together to form powerful images. It's all he ever wants to do.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria records 730 new COVID-19 cases in 10 states, FCT

Nigeria records 730 new COVID-19 cases in 10 states, FCT

Tinubu says he will consider calls from Nigerians to run for President

Tinubu says he will consider calls from Nigerians to run for President

Top 5 political quotes of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top 5 political quotes of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Nigeria can become highest petrochemicals producing country — Sylva

Nigeria can become highest petrochemicals producing country — Sylva

Gunmen abduct 70-yr-old mother of Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff

Gunmen abduct 70-yr-old mother of Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff

Nasarawa Governor Sule confident Nigerians will miss Buhari when he's gone

Nasarawa Governor Sule confident Nigerians will miss Buhari when he's gone

Nigeria's public debt rises to N38 trillion

Nigeria's public debt rises to N38 trillion

Buhari pledges to support ECOWAS Parliament's direct elections campaign

Buhari pledges to support ECOWAS Parliament's direct elections campaign

Fayemi needs worthy successor like me, says Senator Bamidele

Fayemi needs worthy successor like me, says Senator Bamidele

Trending

Bisi Akande shares story of the moment Tinubu became very frustrated with Buhari

From L-R: President Buhari, Bisi Akande and Bola Tinubu (Presidency)

Winners and losers in politics [Pulse Picks 2021]

Winners and losers in Nigerian politics [Pulse Picks 2021]

Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday

From L-R: President Buhari, Bisi Akande, Bola Tinubu (Presidency)

2023 Elections: New electoral law now awaits NASS, Presidency – INEC

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu