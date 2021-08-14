Tinubu says Buhari’s visit to him in London shows he’s a caring leader

Tinubu in a statment signed by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman on Friday, August 13, 2021, said President Buhari, through his visit, demonstrated care and humility as Nigerian leader.

He added that the visit defied the erroneous commentaries of the president's critics.

The statement reads, “All Progressives Congress National stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting him in London on 12 August.

“The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief.

“By this gesture, Mr. President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.

“Once again, Asiwaju thanks President Buhari for taking the time to visit him and wishes the President nothing but the very best as his administration continues to govern and lead the nation.”

Lately, Tinubu’s health was a subject of controversy as an unconfirmed report claimed the APC chieftain was sick and had to be flown to London for medical treatment.

But on Thursday, the Presidency shared some photos on Facebook showing Tinubu and President Buhari in London.