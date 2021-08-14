RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu says Buhari’s visit to him in London shows he’s a caring leader

Authors:

bayo wahab

Tinubu says Buhari's visit defies the erroneous commentaries of the president's critics.

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London (Presidency)
President Muhammadu Buhari visits Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London (Presidency)

The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a caring leader days after the president visted him in London.

Recommended articles

Tinubu in a statment signed by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman on Friday, August 13, 2021, said President Buhari, through his visit, demonstrated care and humility as Nigerian leader.

He added that the visit defied the erroneous commentaries of the president's critics.

The statement reads, “All Progressives Congress National stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting him in London on 12 August.

“The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief.

“By this gesture, Mr. President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.

“Once again, Asiwaju thanks President Buhari for taking the time to visit him and wishes the President nothing but the very best as his administration continues to govern and lead the nation.”

Lately, Tinubu’s health was a subject of controversy as an unconfirmed report claimed the APC chieftain was sick and had to be flown to London for medical treatment.

But on Thursday, the Presidency shared some photos on Facebook showing Tinubu and President Buhari in London.

The photos captioned “President Muhammadu Buhari this evening in London, the United Kingdom, visited Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” showed Tinubu leaning on a walking stick as he posed for a shot with the President.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu says Buhari’s visit to him in London shows he’s a caring leader

IPOB suspends weekly sit-at-home order in southeast

COVID-19 claims 11 lives on Friday

Masari condemns recurring killings by customs' operatives in Katsina

Buhari mourns Ahmed Joda, describes him as ‘hero for all Nigerians’

IDPs reject Borno Govt’s plan to reintegrate over 1000 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members

Adesina says Buhari’s visit to Tinubu in London has nothing to do with 2023 presidency

NSCIA begs resident doctors to suspend industrial action

Buhari returns to Abuja after attending London Summit