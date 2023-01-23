Tinubu reveals why he really wants to become president

The APC candidate spoke on Sunday, January 22, 2023, during a town hall meeting with Muslim leaders from the North East as part of his campaign tour to Bauchi State.

Why Tinubu wants to become president: Tinubu expressed confidence in his chances at the upcoming 2023 election, said he wants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari “to serve a greater purpose”.

“As such, I do not see this campaign as one of personal ambition,” Tinubu said.

“I campaign to serve a greater purpose. I campaign to do great things for the nation but not for myself.

“No matter how hard and difficult the opposition stands against our just cause, we will not relent in our pursuit of a better, more tolerant and good united nation. And with the help of Almighty Allah, we know good shall prevail.”

What you should know: On Thursday, June 02, 2022, who spoke in Yoruba language, recalled that he had played significant roles on the build -up to the emergence of the APC as the national ruling party.

Tinubu's words: “I have served enough. I do not want to become history. It is my turn to become president. It is a matter of right for me."