Tinubu returns to Nigeria today

Bayo Wahab

James Faleke also confirmed Tinubu's return in a statement on Sunday.

Bola Tinubu is expected to be back in Nigeria after sending 34 days in London following his election. (TheCable)
A source in Tinubu’s camp confirmed his return to this writer on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Asked if the president-elect is truly returning to Nigeria today, he said “Yes, In sha Allah”, (God willing).

Tinubu had following his election, travelled out of the country to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

James Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives has also confirmed Tinubu’s return to the country.

In a short statement on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Faleke said Tinubu and his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, would land “by 2pm at the presidential wing of the International Airport.”

The statement read, “My dear brothers and sisters of this unique family, I wish to inform and request of us all that anyone in Abuja and Nasarawa is invited to join in receiving our people’s President-elect and First Lady tomorrow by 2pm at the Presidential wing of the International Airport.

“Departure Time: 2pm; departure venue: The Campaign Office; Accreditation time: 12pm. Buses will be provided. Only Accredited persons will be allowed at the airport for security reasons”.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the dissolution of its Presidential Campaign Council, which was inaugurated in October 2022 to campaign for Tinubu’s presidency.

The party announced the dissolution on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in a statement jointly signed by the PCC Director General, Governor Simon Lalong, and the secretary of the council, Faleke.

