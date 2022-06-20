Tinubu returns to Lagos, tasks LG bosses to mobilise people to vote for him

Upon his return on Sunday, June 19, 2022, Tinubu who was received at the Murtala Muhammed Airport by a massive crowd of supporters visited the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu to thank him for his support.

Tinubu also appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat for their hard work and loyalty.

Speaking at the palace, the former Governor of Lagos State urged the local government councillors and chairmen to mobilise people to vote for him in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

He said, “I want to say an open thank you to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for their hard work and loyalty. Without a strong backup, you can’t have a successful leader and you cannot leave your home or office. I thank God for Lagos and the process of decision that brought these two men to lead the state. It feels happy to be back home.

“If you want to benefit from a president, you have to vote for him. It is our turn and this is not a joking matter, it is a matter of prayer and action. My charge goes to all the local government councillors and chairmen who have been working hard towards the development of the state, as it is now, we will use the votes delivered and those who registered to grade you.

“You can see how Ekiti State was filled with voters and the APC won, I pray God will help you achieve the same, to mobilise the people to vote.”

Reacting, Akiolu commended Tinubu’s zeal and prayed for his victory at the APC convention.

He said, “Most people might tell you what he wants to hear, but I am not one of them. Tinubu has the support of the people and I always urge Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Hamzat to also work hard and God will continue to be with them.

“We are about to start a new journey now, and it will be beneficial. I want to tell all the youths that this administration will get them full employment and all will be well with all of us.”