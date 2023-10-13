ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu pulls FCTA from TSA, permits use of IGR – Wike

Ima Elijah

This move is poised to revolutionise the FCTA's administrative landscape...

TSA is a unified structure of government bank accounts that gives a consolidated view of government's cash resources. It is essentially a single account or a set of linked accounts through which the government transacts all its receipts and payments.

The withdrawal from the TSA effectively empowers the FCTA to utilise the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the territory for the development of Abuja.

IGR refers to the revenue generated by the government from its own operations and activities, excluding revenue received from external sources like grants or aid. This revenue is generated internally within the country through various channels such as taxes, fees, fines, licenses, and other economic activities.

Additionally, President Tinubu has given his approval for the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission. This move is poised to sift the FCTA's administrative landscape, ensuring staff members have the opportunity for career progression within the newly created commission.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

