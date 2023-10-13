Tinubu pulls FCTA from TSA, permits use of IGR – Wike

TSA is a unified structure of government bank accounts that gives a consolidated view of government's cash resources. It is essentially a single account or a set of linked accounts through which the government transacts all its receipts and payments.

The withdrawal from the TSA effectively empowers the FCTA to utilise the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the territory for the development of Abuja.

IGR refers to the revenue generated by the government from its own operations and activities, excluding revenue received from external sources like grants or aid. This revenue is generated internally within the country through various channels such as taxes, fees, fines, licenses, and other economic activities.

