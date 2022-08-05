Tinubu promised me appointment, says Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala

Bwala alongside former Senator, Dino Melaye, were on Thursday, August 4, 2022, appointed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as his spokespersons for the 2023 election.

Bwala, a legal practitioner with over ten years of experience, has been a staunch supporter of the ruling APC until some weeks ago when he dumped the party for the PDP after Tinubu opted for former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate in a controversial single faith ticket.

Meanwhile, his decision to leave the APC was met with condemnations from a section of the ruling party who accused the Adamawa State born lawyer of looking for favour from the PDP candidate.

Addressing the issue during an interview on Channels Television political program, Politics Today, on Thursday, Bwala said, unknown to his critics, he actually left the APC despite having been guaranteed an appointment by the party's flag-bearer.

He reiterated that his decision to leave the party was purely based on principle and conscience and that he chose to team up with the PDP because they are the only party that can rescue Nigeria from the jaws of the ruling party.

Bwala said, "What they don't know is that I left an appointment already guaranteed for me by the flag-bearer of APC as a Presidential spokesman. This were his promises to me directly, personal and in his car and I understood that when he was giving this promises, even governors could not extract commitments like that.

"I came from a comfort position and it's not about comfort, by taking that decision, if I tell you in terms of economic loss of the cases I'm even doing for the party. But you have to come to a point in your life where you look at the general good of the people.

When asked to clarify his statement, the lawyer emphasised that, "Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flag-bearer of APC promised me that he was going to make me the presidential spokesperson for his campaign and he made the promise few weeks before the primaries and I have witnesses that know themselves and that are of high repute in government, in the party and around him. And this is not even a dispute, so I'm saying that on record because if what I said isn't true, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be seeing the interview today."