RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu, Osinbajo, other South-West aspirants meet as Buhari calls for consensus

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The aspirants met shortly after Buhari advised them to work towards producing a consensus candidate ahead of the primary.

Tinubu, Osinbajo, other South-West aspirants meet as Buhari calls for consensus. [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]
Tinubu, Osinbajo, other South-West aspirants meet as Buhari calls for consensus. [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

The South-West presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), went into a meeting on Saturday night following President Muhammadu Buhari's call for a consensus candidate, two days to the commencement of the party's primary.

Recommended articles

The meeting which started in the late hours of Saturday ended in the wee hours of Sunday.

Present at the meeting were the seven presidential aspirants from the South-West including, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; APC stalwart, Bola Tinubu; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice; a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; and Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Also at the meeting are governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

Pulse couldn't get the outcome of the meeting as of the time of filing this report.

However, Pulse understands that the meeting may have been necessitated by Buhari's clamour for a consensus candidate to emerge before the convention.

According to a statement signed by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, Buhari said this at a dinner with the aspirants at the State House, Abuja on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

“Without prejudice to your qualifications, I urge all of you to hold consultations amongst yourselves and with the party, with a view to building a consensus in a manner that would help the party reduce the number of aspirants, bring up a formidable candidate and scale down the anxiety of party members,” Buhari told the aspirants.

The president's advise followed the decision of Northern governors elected on the platform of APC, who had asked him to pick a southerner as his successor.

The governors said this in a statement released after a meeting on Saturday.

They appealed to northern aspirants contesting for the APC presidential ticket to withdraw from the race in national interest.

The statement indicated that Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has opted out of the race “to contribute to this patriotic quest”.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu, Osinbajo, other South-West aspirants meet as Buhari calls for consensus

Tinubu, Osinbajo, other South-West aspirants meet as Buhari calls for consensus

Buhari urges ECOWAS leaders to revisit Jonathan’s report on Mali

Buhari urges ECOWAS leaders to revisit Jonathan’s report on Mali

Nigerians express displeasure on increasing money politics

Nigerians express displeasure on increasing money politics

Buhari mourns as Kano suffers second gas explosion in 2 weeks

Buhari mourns as Kano suffers second gas explosion in 2 weeks

Gov Makinde reveals how next Alaafin of Oyo will be picked

Gov Makinde reveals how next Alaafin of Oyo will be picked

APC finally concludes primary to select Adamu's Senatorial seat successor

APC finally concludes primary to select Adamu's Senatorial seat successor

APC founding member drums support for Osinbajo, likens him to Awolowo

APC founding member drums support for Osinbajo, likens him to Awolowo

INEC detects 47,633 double voter registrations in Ekiti

INEC detects 47,633 double voter registrations in Ekiti

2023: Methodist bishop picks ADC Governorship ticket in Abia

2023: Methodist bishop picks ADC Governorship ticket in Abia

Trending

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over...

Bola-Tinubu-

I need your support - Atiku woos Wike, other PDP aspirants

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Premium Times]

Wike yet to congratulate Atiku despite pledging to support PDP Primaries winner

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.