Tinubu meets Afenifere leaders today despite Obi endorsement

Tinubu meets Afenifere: The engagement will take place on Sunday, October 30, 2022, when the former Lagos State Governor will present his Action Plan before the leadership of the group.

This was contained in a statement issued Saturday night by the Director of Media and Publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu's manifesto: Recall that Tinubu had on Thursday, October 20, 2022, released an 80-page policy document on the eve of his Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) inauguration at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

The document tagged “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria,” highlights an eight-point agenda such as national security, economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation and education.

Tinubu to reel out plan for Yoruba: According to Onanuga, Tinubu will speak on his plans for the Yoruba just as he did when he addressed a coalition of Arewa groups in Kaduna where he highlighted benefits of his policy to the people of the northern Nigeria.

The statement partly read: “During the visit, he will also present his Action Plan on how he intends to tackle the economic and other problems the country is grappling with.

“Tinubu addressed a coalition of Arewa groups in Kaduna during which he highlighted the key elements of the plan, especially as they benefit the people of northern Nigeria.

“The APC standard bearer will similarly speak on his plans on Sunday before the Yoruba group, led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti.”

Obi's endorsement: The scheduled meeting between the APC candidate and Afenifere leaders may have come as a surprise as the group had already endorsed the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as their preferred choice in the 2023 election.

Recall that the leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, while speaking on Yoruba Gbode, an online radio program, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 endorsed the former Anambra State governor.