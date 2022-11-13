RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu is Southeast’s closest shot at presidency - Nwabufo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Nwabufo urged the people of the Southeast to support Tinubu as he's the only candidate that has drawn up a developmental plan for the region.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Nwabufo disclosed this while speaking on 'The Discourse,' a syndicated radio show on Classic FM 97.3 on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

According to the columnist, the former Lagos State governor has an expansive disposition that makes it easy for him to accommodate everyone irrespective of their backgrounds and beliefs.

Nwabufo noted that Tinubu has shown a great understanding of the critical needs of each geopolitical zone in the country and has fashioned a holistic plan that takes into cognisance the peculiarity of each region.

Nwabufo's word: “It is wise that the southeast follows the man with the plan; and that is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu has presented a plan identifying the critical need of the southeast – and that is infrastructure and industry.

‘’Asiwaju says he will build a dry port and manufacturing hub in the zone. This is critical to the zone. Within 16 years under the PDP, over 50 percent of industries in the southeast collapsed owing to a lack of infrastructure.

‘’The recent youth restiveness, kidnappings and banditry in the zone is a corollary of this problem.

‘’No other candidate has presented a clear plan for the southeast. The southeast should support him and hold him to his promise.’’

He maintained that the APC presidential candidate is Southeast's closest shot at the presidency majorly due to his ability to galvanise people into action.

Nwabufo said Tinubu has presented a realistic and workable manifesto, hence he has dubbed him ‘’the man with the plan’’.

Nwabufo's word:He understands how to lead a complex country like Nigeria.’’

