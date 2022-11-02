RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu is one of most demonized Nigerians – Shettima

Ima Elijah

He insisted that none of the other presidential candidates could boast of Tinubu’s capacity.

APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]
APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Shettima said Tinubu represents a true hallmark of leadership despite being one of the most demonized Nigerian alive.

He spoke on Tuesday, November 01, 2022, during Tinubu’s presentation of his action plan to the business community and the organized private sector in Lagos.

What Shettima said: The former Borno State governor said Tinubu has what it takes to make Nigeria great.

Shettima said:This man seated here (Tinubu) is one of the most demonised Nigerians but take it from me, the true hallmark of leadership is not the ability to carry a bag of cement.

“We are not preparing for the Olympics, but an institution that relies on a field of ideas and tracks records and shows me, I dare to challenge you, show me among the people vying for the presidency of this country who has the experience, track record and of course, who has the intellect to catapult this nation to a higher pedestal.”

What you should know: Since his emergence as the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has been the subject of several allegations.

He was accused of lying about his health status, with claims that he is medically unfit to rule Nigeria.

He was accused of being a drug baron and controlling the funds of Lagos State.

During the APC presidential primaries, Tinubu was alleged to have bribed delegates with dollars to vote for him.

Tinubu is currently in court over alleged certificate forgery.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

