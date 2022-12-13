George said this on Arise TV’s Morning Show, where he discussed the candidacy of Tinubu on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

According to him, Tinubu has failed to produce any evidence to support his claim that he hailed from Lagos.

He said, “Tinubu is not from Lagos State. You can quote me. If he says he grew up in Isale-Eko, which school did you attend? I grew up on Evans Street in Lagos. 35 Evans Street was my grandfather’s house. I went to the community school. I played football at the local stadium at Isale-Eko. That’s how people knew me.”

On the crisis rocking the PDP, the party chieftain said the crisis would not be resolved until the party’s hierarchy “gives unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar.”

He added that the North-Central, which currently holds the position of the national chairman, had predominantly occupied the position since the PDP was established almost 25 years ago.

“It is not a solution that cannot be handled. All we are saying is give what belongs to Caesar what belongs to Caesar. Give us what belongs to us. Turn by Turn Nigeria Limited. Take for example, what I am angry about is this, the first chairman was late Papa Solomon from North-Central. The second chairman, North-Central. The third chairman, Audu Ogbe, North-Central. The fourth chairman, my oga, Dr Amadu Ali, North-Central; Baraje, from Kwara, was also North-Central. Now you have Ayu, also North-Central”, he said.