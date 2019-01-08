Let’s be clear, President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were not always buddies in the life of this APC administration. Yes, they did fall out at some point.

But it was a fallout that was so well managed, only whispering voices were bold enough to get the word out. One of those voices belonged to Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi Tinubu.

In February of 2018, Mrs. Tinubu confirmed what everyone had suspected—that Bola Tinubu, who was instrumental to Buhari’s election in 2015, had been sidelined by the president and the famous cabal running things with impunity in Aso Rock.

“He (Bola Tinubu) was campaigning, I was too. We were running three campaigns in my house”, Mrs. Tinubu said of the 2015 electioneering season. “And for him to be trashed like that (after the campaigns)? But I saw somebody who has love for this country. I hate to speak because when I stand in the front of God, I don’t want, because of this man, to go to hell", she added.

Mrs. Tinubu was essentially saying her husband--the Jagaban Borgu, the Lion of Bourdillon, the Asiwaju of Lagos—had been pushed to the margins of the APC administration, while seething in palpable rage as he watched the president wobble and fumble on the execution of the party manifesto.

She was telling the world that her husband had been dispensed by Buhari after he did the utmost to get him elected. Mrs. Tinubu was Bourdillon speaking.

Aso Rock certainly listened, because a month later, Buhari suspended governance and flew to Lagos for the Bola Tinubu Colloquium. Pulse was among the guests at the Eko Hotel on the day and watched as Tinubu all but endorsed Buhari for a second term. Peace had been made behind closed doors and Tinubu and Buhari were singing from the same hymn sheet again with another electioneering season on the horizon.

When Buhari inaugurated his re-election campaign council on January 7, 2019, he announced that he would be placing his reelection hopes on Tinubu’s torso—again.

“But I must also add that, though we will all be deeply involved, I would like to assure the nation that I will do my part without making governance or my work suffer. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my co-chairman, will be fully in charge, and is going to be on 24-hour vigil”, Buhari said.

Playing political strategist is one role Tinubu really relishes and he’ll lap up this task handed him with characteristic craft, fervor and brinkmanship. No one is better suited for the task of reelecting Buhari at the moment than Tinubu.

The man has sure paid his dues. From the days when he was the lone Southwest governor confronting Obasanjo and the PDP; to the weeks when he galvanized the APC to seize power from the PDP at the center, Tinubu has been at the top of his game when in his elements.

Tinubu runs Lagos and the Southwest like his personal fiefdom--dispensing patronage here, imposing leaders there and sacking erring 'sons' wherever. The Southwest answers to him and the Southwest will be the swing region more or less, when the APC goes to battle with the PDP on February 16, 2019.

Buhari also knows that by making Tinubu play protagonist in his campaign, he is deferring to the one man who bestowed national appeal on the APC soon after it was coalesced in 2013.

Tinubu also wanted to be vice president in 2015, but was cajoled to handpick someone else because a Muslim-Muslim ticket wasn’t going to fly nationally. With power set to return to the South in 2023, Tinubu may also be strategically positioning himself for a presidency run in another four years with this role Buhari has handed him. He’ll be giving his utmost best on the job because he needs to be paid back by friends when he sets out his own stall in a few years.

The Southwest has the second highest number of registered voters (16,292,212 that is 19.39% of total registered voters) after the Northwest (20,158,100, making up 24.06% of total registered voters). If Buhari nicks a chunk of the votes in his own Northwest region and Tinubu’s Southwest region, he’ll practically be home and dry. The man needs the Southwest and Tinubu is the lynchpin of the region.

Buhari’s decision to make Tinubu the arrowhead of his campaign, ticks a lot of political and pragmatic boxes—a helluva masterstroke if ever there was one.