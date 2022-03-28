RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu has set standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy, says Buhari

Ima Elijah

The president prayed that God will increase Asiwaju Tinubu, in strength, good health and wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at 70.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari affirmed the contributions of the party stalwart to the political, economic and social development of the country, setting a standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy.

He said he joins members, leaders and chieftains of the APC in rejoicing with Tinubu, on his 70th birthday, March 29.

The president said he salutes Tinubu’s courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with the vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions and governments, without minding tribe or creed.

President Buhari also joined family members, friends, business and political associates in celebrating the septuagenarian, who has diligently and progressively risen on the nation’s political ladder since 1992, fighting for democratic rule against many odds, angling for people-focused development and supporting visionary and purposeful leadership.

The president prayed that God will increase Asiwaju Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, in strength, good health and wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.

