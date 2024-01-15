ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu graces Uzodimma's 2nd term inauguration in Owerri

Ima Elijah

Embracing the theme of "servant leadership," he pledged to continue working tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of the state.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and Bola Tinubu [PN]
The highly anticipated event, held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, has drawn leaders from across the region, stating the importance of the occasion.

President Tinubu, who arrived in the state at approximately 1 pm on Monday, January 15, 2024, was warmly received at the Sam Mbakwe Airport by Governor Uzodimma and a distinguished assembly of top government functionaries and leaders from the South-East.

The visit follows Tinubu's participation in a wreath-laying ceremony in Abuja to commemorate the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Accompanied by a delegation of officials, President Tinubu is set to commission various projects in the state as part of the celebratory activities.

Among the notable figures in attendance is Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, who is represented by his deputy, Valentine OnyekaChukwu Ibezim.

Governor Uzodimma, who secured a second term in office in November 2023, expressed gratitude to the people of Imo State in a message shared on his official social media platforms.

In his message, Governor Uzodimma stated, “Dear wonderful people of Imo State, it is with profound humility that we witness this auspicious day of my inauguration for a second term as your servant leader. Your unwavering support has not only filled my heart with gratitude but has reaffirmed our collective commitment to the great Imo State."

He continued, "This inauguration is not mine alone; it belongs to all Imo sons and daughters, and I invite you all, wherever you may be, to join in this celebration of our shared journey."

Governor Uzodimma extended a warm welcome to esteemed guests and assured them of the renowned hospitality of Imo State. He noted the state's readiness to deliver more developmental projects for the people, reiterating his unwavering commitment to the mandate entrusted to him.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

