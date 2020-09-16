Tinubu, in a congratulatory message issued by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, on Tuesday in Lagos, described Turkur as an astute political leader who has served the country creditably in many capacities.

He described Tukur as an elder statesman whom he acknowledges, admire and respect his sterling qualities.

“His records at Ports Authority where he was once Chief Executive Officer and as governor of defunct Gongola State are particularly exceptional.

“Though, we belong to different political parties, his commitment to democracy, good governance in Nigeria and his contributions to party politics over the years are remarkable,” he said.

The APC leader prayed to Almighty Allah to grant Tukur more years and good health.

“As he turns 85 today, I beseech Almighty Allah to continue to imbue him with good health and robust energy.

“May He grant him more years to continue in the service of our country and humanity,” he said.