ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu: Fayose makes fresh calls for resignation of PDP National chairman

Ima Elijah

Much of Atiku's loss in the 2023 presidential race can be credited to disruptions by Wike and the G5. Read more.

Ayo Fayose
Ayo Fayose

After congratulating President-elect Bola Tinubu on his victory, former Ekiti State Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose made fresh calls for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign due to his inability to lead the party to greater heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The call was made following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu's declaration of Tinubu's win in the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday morning, March 01, 2023.

Tinubu defeated the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi to emerge as the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election.

In Fayose's words: As for the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, I call for his immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward.

“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria. I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country. There will always be another day.”

Previous calls for Ayu's resignation: The G5, which includes Rivers' Nyesom Wike, Oyo‘s Seyi Makinde, Abia‘s Okezie Ikpeazu, Benue‘s Samuel Ortom and Enugu‘s Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, are among the PDP stakeholders who have been at the forefront of calls for Iyorchia to Ayu resigns as national President of the PPD in the interest of “equity”.

Calls for Ayu’s resignation, said to be based on the fact that the PDP presidential candidate and the national president cannot be from the same region, have created a crisis in the party.

Much of Atiku's loss in the 2023 presidential race can be credited to disruptions by Wike and the G5. Read more.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 states that gave Peter Obi the biggest votes

5 states that gave Peter Obi the biggest votes

Tinubu: Fayose makes fresh calls for resignation of PDP National chairman

Tinubu: Fayose makes fresh calls for resignation of PDP National chairman

Buni congratulates President-elect Tinubu, Shettima

Buni congratulates President-elect Tinubu, Shettima

Senate President, Lawan congratulates President-elect Tinubu, APC

Senate President, Lawan congratulates President-elect Tinubu, APC

She's now for the other room - Tinubu jokes with wife after election win

She's now for the other room - Tinubu jokes with wife after election win

Tinubu thanks Obidients for their dedication to Nigeria’s democracy

Tinubu thanks Obidients for their dedication to Nigeria’s democracy

Be like Jonathan; accept defeat – APC tells Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Be like Jonathan; accept defeat – APC tells Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

President Buhari accuses Atiku, Peter Obi of 'inflaming' Nigerians

President Buhari accuses Atiku, Peter Obi of 'inflaming' Nigerians

Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria, says President-elect Tinubu

Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria, says President-elect Tinubu

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?