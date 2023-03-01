Tinubu: Fayose makes fresh calls for resignation of PDP National chairman

The call was made following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu's declaration of Tinubu's win in the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday morning, March 01, 2023.

Tinubu defeated the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi to emerge as the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election.

In Fayose's words: “As for the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, I call for his immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward.

“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria. I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country. There will always be another day.”

Previous calls for Ayu's resignation: The G5, which includes Rivers' Nyesom Wike, Oyo‘s Seyi Makinde, Abia‘s Okezie Ikpeazu, Benue‘s Samuel Ortom and Enugu‘s Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, are among the PDP stakeholders who have been at the forefront of calls for Iyorchia to Ayu resigns as national President of the PPD in the interest of “equity”.

Calls for Ayu’s resignation, said to be based on the fact that the PDP presidential candidate and the national president cannot be from the same region, have created a crisis in the party.