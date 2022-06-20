Tinubu explains why ‘he poured out his heart’ before APC presidential primary

Tinubu, who emerged as the APC flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election earlier this month returned to his Lagos home on Sunday, June 19, 2022, days after his party convention which held in Abuja.

While addressing his supporters at the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu upon his return to Lagos, the former governor of the state said he felt there was a gang up against him before the primary election that produced him as the ruling party’s presidential candidate.

Recall that Tinubu's outburst in Ogun state during his consultations with delegates stirred controversy ahead of the APC primary election.

It would be recalled that days before the election, Tinubu while addressing party members in Abeokuta had said he brought President Muhammadu Buhari out of retirement to become the president of the country in 2015.

The National Leader of the ruling party also said the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun would not have become the state governor if not for his support.

While addressing his supporters yesterday, Tinubu, who in January described his intent to rule Nigeria as his lifelong ambition said he was almost fed up at a point in time because he felt there was a conspiracy against him.

He added that he took up the fight for the presidency because, despite the contributions of Lagos State to Nigeria’s economy, nobody from the state has attained the presidency.

“There is no Lagos indigene that has had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria, despite the contribution of the State to the national stability and progress. The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation.

“I took up the fight to break this jinx. The battle to secure the APC ticket was hard. When I was almost fed up, I resorted to prayers. I also poured out my mind when I felt there was a gang up against my person. Thank God that I have brought home the presidential ticket.

“The task ahead is to galvanise our people to get their voter cards and vote to enable us realise this ambition. Getting our people to vote is the most important task before all of us.

“We need to take this message to our people across communities and sensitise them on the need to vote in the general elections,” he said.