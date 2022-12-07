RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos revenue

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu says he’s the most investigated and most accused former governor yet nothing has been found on him.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)

In a brief interview with BBC in London after his speech at the Chatham House on Monday, December 5, 2022, Tinubu said those who question his source of wealth are envious of him.

Explaining how he got his wealth, Tinubu said he turned the value of the real estate he inherited into the wealth he has.

“You’ve got to know how to analyse and how to ask questions, not in the accusatory format. Are they enemies of wealth? If they are not enemies of wealth, investments do yield.

“I have an example of Warren Buffet, one of the richest men in America and in the world. He started from stock buying and brokerages.

“I inherited great real estate; I turned the values around. I’m not denying my wealth, I was the most investigated, the most accused governor in the opposition for eight years, up to 2007 and since I left the office, I am still there, I have not taken any government appointment.”, he said.

The former Governor of Lagos State also denied the allegation that he takes a certain share of the revenue being generated in the state.

“Hey excuse me, share what? Have they proven it? IMF has investigated the record in Lagos. What is wrong with them? It is envy,” he retorted.

