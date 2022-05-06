Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat for second term

The former governor of Lagos and other members of the state chapter of the party threw their weight behind Sanwo-Olu on Friday, May 6, 2022, to continue to govern the state with his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat for another four years.

In a video posted on social media on Friday, Tinubu was seen raising the hands of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat to signify his support for their second-term bid.