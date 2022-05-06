Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Presidential hopeful of the ruling party has endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, for a second term in office.
Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat for second term
Tinubu raised the hands of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat to signify his support for their second-term bid.
The former governor of Lagos and other members of the state chapter of the party threw their weight behind Sanwo-Olu on Friday, May 6, 2022, to continue to govern the state with his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat for another four years.
In a video posted on social media on Friday, Tinubu was seen raising the hands of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat to signify his support for their second-term bid.
It would be recalled that the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), which is the highest decision-making body for the ruling party in Lagos State expressed its support for Sanwo-Olu’s second term in April.
