Tinubu endorses Folarin for governor, salutes Oyo residents trooping out

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, on Thursday lauded Oyo State residents for the massive turnout and love extended to him.

The presidential candidate, who acknowledged cheers from the tumultuous crowd, presented Sen. Teslim Folarin as the party’s governorship candidate.

Tinubu, who was supported by Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, former Gov. Kayode Fayemi, the Acting Coordinator, APC Presidential Campaign Council, handed over the party’s flag to Folarin.

NAN reports that Tinubu had arrived Alakia airport in Ibadan at exactly 2.30 p.m., accompanied by prominent APC leaders in the country.

The APC candidate had earlier visited Gov. Seyi Makinde, at the Governor’s Office and later proceeded to International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, for a closed door meeting with Yoruba traditional rulers.

Tinubu was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

Others are Chief Bisi Akande, former Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Oyo State, said that Tinubu was loved by the people.

He said the crowd witnessed at the rally was an attestation to the fact that Tinubu would get massive votes in Oyo State.

Olaosebikan assured the people of victory for all APC candidates in the general election, pledging total support for Tinubu in the state.

