Tinubu counters Atiku's petition to Chicago court as legal battles shifts to US

Nurudeen Shotayo

The legal battle between Atiku and President Tinubu has now gone beyond the shores of the country.

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar [Channels TV]
The former Vice President, in a petition filed on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, sought to obtain further details of Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University.

Among the documents requested, Angela M. Liu, counsel to the PDP Presidential flag-bearer, include the record of Tinubu's admission and acceptance at the university; and dates of attendance including degrees, awards and honours attained by the President at the university.

Atiku informed the court that the subpoena on Tinubu was to subject the President's assertions to test of truth and veracity, adding that "he is currently the President of Nigeria and is facing various court proceedings concerning his election and the authenticity of documents relating to his attendance at Chicago State University.”

But, replying to the petition, counsel to the President, Victor P. Henderson on July 19, prayed the court to strike out Atiku's request, arguing that no judge of any court heard and granted the subpoena.

He further argued that the petition was presumptive invalid having provided only six days for compliance, which was less than 14 days stipulated under Rules 219 and 137 of the Illinois Supreme Court Rules.

Henderson, therefore, accused the former Vice President of engaging in an “improper fishing expedition about a foreign public official utilising the Illinois court’s subpoena power.”

