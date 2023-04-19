The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu congratulates Fintiri, asks police to investigate Adamawa election

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu calls on all elected officials to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect. (Punch)
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect. (Punch)

Tinubu also congratulated those elected into the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly during the last round of elections.

He called on all elected officials to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. (THENATION)
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. (THENATION)
He said, “I congratulate the winners of the Supplementary Governorship elections held in Kebbi and Adamawa States on Saturday, April 15, 2023. I also rejoice with those elected into the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly during the last round of elections in states where such took place. These victorious men and women have earned the trust of their people and I call on them to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.

“The supplementary polls have now brought the 2023 elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the supplementary election on Saturday. It was a further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.”

On the controversial governorship poll in Adamawa, the president-elect urged the police to fully investigate what transpired in the election.

“I note the matter of Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy.

“In every democratic contest there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances,” he said.

The president-elect is expected to be sworn-in on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Bayo Wahab

