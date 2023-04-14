The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu cautions against violence ahead of supplementary poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu added that like INEC officers, the candidates and the electorate had a solemn responsibility in the election.

Tinubu said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled supplementary election in Adamawa and Kebbi States.

The election would also hold in five Senatorial Districts, and 31 Federal and 58 States Houses of Assembly Constituencies across the country.

Tinubu called on the electorate in the areas where the supplementary election would hold to eschew violence and conduct themselves in peaceful manner.

“As the last leg of the 2023 General Election, we must ensure that the electoral processes are brought to a final, peaceful conclusion.

“I urge all Nigerians in areas where the additional polls will take place to eschew violence and conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner.

“We should desist from acts prejudicial to the conduct of orderly polls or that will threaten the very existence of the country.

“It is only when there is a country that aspirants to political offices can have seats to contest for and the electorate have people seeking their votes,” he said.

Tinubu added that like INEC officers, the candidates and the electorate had a solemn responsibility in the election.

He added that they must ensure that the additional poll was conducted not only freely and fairly, but also devoid of tension, acrimony and violence that would threaten the very fabric that held the country together.

He enjoined APC members and its teeming supporters in the areas listed for the poll to come out in their large numbers to cast their votes for the party’s candidates.

“Our party members and supporters should vote overwhelmingly for APC to complement and solidify the victory we recorded in the earlier poll.

“This will no doubt help in the effective functioning of government at the Federal and State levels for the benefit of our people.

“On this note, I wish INEC, all voters in the various polling units in these elections, the candidates and parties involved a very successful supplementary poll,” Tinubu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

