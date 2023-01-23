ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu cannot hold a Tea Cup – APC Ex campaign director spills

Ima Elijah

“He has very serious dementia, I believe he has Alzheimer’s because he cannot even hold a cup of tea."

APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:Sharksawn]
APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:Sharksawn]

Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad, the former Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, said the APC candidate demonstrated clear symptoms of dementia when she visited him for a private meeting in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Why she stopped working for Tinubu: Expatiating on her reasons for dumping Tinubu, Muhammad said the former Lagos State governor has serious health challenge.

In her words: “Asiwaju (Tinubu) that I sat with for two hours, he slept most of the time, it was Bisi Akande that I was really talking to,” she told The Whistler.

“Most importantly he is not only physically unfit, he is mentally unfit, whether we want it or not, this is the truth. It’s not that I hate him, I respect him because I have heard of one or two people that he assisted which is good.

“He has very serious dementia, I believe he has Alzheimer’s because he cannot even hold a cup of tea."

What you should know: Muhammad quit as Tinubu’s Campaign Director, saying the challenges Nigeria faces require her to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
