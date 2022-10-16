Tinubu campaign council hits Atiku hard over 'ethnocentric comment'

The council described Atiku's remark as inciteful and true reflection of his intentions for Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Recall that the former Vice President had stirred the hornet's nest during the interactive session of the Arewa Town Hall Policy Dialogue in Kaduna State on Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he urged Northerners to bank only on a candidate from the region.

Atiku, who hails from Adamawa State, north-east Nigeria, told an audience of Hausa and Fulani people not to cast their lot with an Igbo or Yoruba for president but for someone of northern extraction.

Atiku's word: “I know the whole of this country. I have built bridges across this country. I think the average northerner needs somebody from the North, who also understands the other parts of Nigeria and who has been able to build bridges across the rest of the country.

“This is what the northerner needs. He (a northerner) doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate or an Igbo candidate. This is what the northerner needs."

APC fumes: In his reaction on Sunday, Onanuga described Atiku’s speech as the “worst expression of ethnocentric opportunism ever uttered by a former Vice President.”

The statement read: “It confirms the argument that Atiku has feasted on such base, cheap, primordial sentiments to use the masses and the elite of the North as the ladder to ascend to power since 1989 without any dividends to show.

“In clear terms, Atiku who stole the PDP ticket, by a similar mindset, has cast himself as a northern candidate, who the people from his region should solely support.

“We view Atiku’s public declaration which framed him as an ethnic and regional champion as unbecoming for a man who was once a former Vice-President of Nigeria.

“But we are not surprised by his desperate position. Atiku has resorted to whipping up ethnic sentiments, knowing that his chances of being elected have become a mirage.

“He has himself, not anybody else, to blame for his expected electoral misfortune. First, he broke the fundamental rules of power rotation in his party and the country.

“The Nigerian public now knows better that a man who has been campaigning as a so-called unifier of our disparate groups, is a tribal jingoist, who has now totally eviscerated all pretensions to being a detribalised Nigerian.