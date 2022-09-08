Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Speaking on Arise TV's popularly viewed morning show, on Thursday, September 08, 2022, Shehu said that the credibility on Tinubu should not be based on what he did as Lagos State governor, but what he says and who he is as a person.

The questions Tinubu has been called to answer: "What town was the school located?; maybe the school has been overrun by government's development in Lagos state. Who are your secondary school classmates? You say you were a good mathematics student; who was your mathematics teacher? Who was your principal? Who were your other teachers?"

Shehu further addressed the speculations on Tinubu's health. He called on the presidential candidate to explain to Nigerians why his hands shake and why there are multiple videos of him falling down without being pushed.

What you should know: A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday fixed October 12 for hearing in a suit seeking the disqualification of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the 2023 election on alleged certificate forgery.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the new date to enable parties in the suit complete the filing of their processes and exchange same as required by law before the adjourned date.

Tinubu who is the major defendant in the alleged certificate forgery saga has, however, engaged the services of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Babatunde Ogala, to enable him fortify his defense.

At the previous court session, counsel for Action Alliance which instituted the suit, Mr Ukpai Ukairo, informed the court that he just received the Notice of Preliminary Objection from Tinubu asking the court not to entertain the case against him on various grounds.