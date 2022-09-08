RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Ima Elijah

Shehu said that the credibility on Tinubu should not be based on what he did as Lagos State governor...

Mahdi Shehu
Mahdi Shehu

Recommended articles

Speaking on Arise TV's popularly viewed morning show, on Thursday, September 08, 2022, Shehu said that the credibility on Tinubu should not be based on what he did as Lagos State governor, but what he says and who he is as a person.

The questions Tinubu has been called to answer: "What town was the school located?; maybe the school has been overrun by government's development in Lagos state. Who are your secondary school classmates? You say you were a good mathematics student; who was your mathematics teacher? Who was your principal? Who were your other teachers?"

Shehu further addressed the speculations on Tinubu's health. He called on the presidential candidate to explain to Nigerians why his hands shake and why there are multiple videos of him falling down without being pushed.

What you should know: A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday fixed October 12 for hearing in a suit seeking the disqualification of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the 2023 election on alleged certificate forgery.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the new date to enable parties in the suit complete the filing of their processes and exchange same as required by law before the adjourned date.

Tinubu who is the major defendant in the alleged certificate forgery saga has, however, engaged the services of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Babatunde Ogala, to enable him fortify his defense.

At the previous court session, counsel for Action Alliance which instituted the suit, Mr Ukpai Ukairo, informed the court that he just received the Notice of Preliminary Objection from Tinubu asking the court not to entertain the case against him on various grounds.

Amongst the grounds, Tinubu claimed that the foundation for the certificate forgery suit against him was rooted in the 1999 electoral forms he submitted to the then electoral body.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

Akeredolu wants FG to allow Amotekun officers to carry sophisticated weapons

Akeredolu wants FG to allow Amotekun officers to carry sophisticated weapons

Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt

Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt

Buhari to inaugurate projects in Imo State on Sept. 13 – Officials

Buhari to inaugurate projects in Imo State on Sept. 13 – Officials

New Electoral Act will guide conduct of 2023 elections- Senate C’ttee

New Electoral Act will guide conduct of 2023 elections- Senate C’ttee

Army seeks more synergy among security agencies in tackling insecurity

Army seeks more synergy among security agencies in tackling insecurity

Trending

Aisha Yesufu's iconic photo of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria (Premium Times)

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

How Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso are helping Tinubu win elections– Garba

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

17 PDP governorship candidates beg Wike to forgive Atiku