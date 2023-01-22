Tinubu best man for presidency, says Lagos deputy governor

The deputy governor said that, of all the major contenders for the post of the president, Tinubu was the most experienced, courageous and capable to lead the nation.

Hamzat said that the country needed a bold, experienced and very intelligent leader.

He said: “Asiwaju has done it before, he is experienced, truthful, and has the capacity to lead the country.

“He can do it better. Therefore, Let’s vote for intellectuals that know the way, come Feb. 25.”

The deputy governor also urged members of the association to get their permanent voter cards and come out and vote massively for Tinubu.

Hamzat also called on them to re-elect the state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He equally urged them to vote for all other APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, the Director-General of ICC, Mr Tayo Ayinde, said that the event was to complement the efforts of the party to drum support for its candidates in the general elections.

He said that the council had engaged many associations from the formal and informal sectors and they pledged support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates.

In her remarks, the APC Lagos West Senatorial Candidate, Dr Idiat Adebule, also urged members of the association to vote massively for Tinubu and re-elect Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates.

The President of the association, Mr James Olaosebikan, expressed appreciation to Lagos State Government for programmes which had benefitted members of the association.