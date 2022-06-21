Tinubu best for Nigeria, says Al-Makura

According to the former governor, “Tinubu is a soldier of democracy who alongside other patriots fought for democracy at a most risky period.”

He added that the APC presidential candidate had transformed Lagos State as its governor from 1999 to 2007 to what it is now.

“Tinubu will perform the magic he did to ensure law and order which transformed Lagos State if elected in 2023.

“He has paid his dues to ensure democratic government in the country and it is the right to elect such a person as the president.

“Tinubu is a man of ideas and will roll out ideas and assemble a strong team that would tackle the insecurity and economic problems facing the country if elected in 2023” Al-Makura added.

The former governor also lauded the delegates from the state who voted for Tinubu during the recent convention of the party in Abuja.

Al-Makura said that the campaign organisation of Tinubu is ready to partner every group to ensure a land slide victory for their candidate in the state.

Also speaking, Silas Agara, a member of the campaign organisation said delegates from Nasarawa State had made them proud at the convention.

The former Deputy governor of Nasarawa State, assured that the state would work to ensure victory for Tinubu and all APC candidates in the upcoming general elections.

Agara appealed to supporters of all other presidential aspirants to join hands and support Tinubu as the convention had come and gone.

Yusuf Omaki, Nasarawa State Coordinator, Tinubu Support Groups, lauded all the delegates as well as individuals and groups from the state for their support so far.