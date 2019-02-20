The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu says he supports President Buhari’s warning to ballot box snatchers.

Buhari, on Monday, February 18, 2019 said those planning to snatch ballot boxes will pay with their lives.

The statement sparked reactions from Nigerians, with some hailing the President and others condemning him.

According to Vanguard, the APC national leader said ballot box snatching is worse than robbery and must be condemned.

His words: “I stand with President Muhammadu Buhari on his statement on ballot box snatching.

“Ballot box snatching is similar to robbery, and even worse, hence, it must be condemned in all its entirety by everybody. We must not allow it. Anybody caught snatching ballot boxes must ruthlessly be dealt with.

“It’s done in our best interest to protect our Nation’s democracy from being truncated by enemies of progress.

“Let your Permanent Voter’s Card be your army, we must go out and elect Buhari and our other candidates on Saturday, February 23 and subsequently, governorship candidates and state House of Assembly.

“If you (members) have any problem at all go and see the leaders of the party in your council and wards.”

Presidency's reaction

The presidency, through its spokesperson, Garba Shehu also said the President should be praised for taking such a tough stand against ballot box snatching, which he said has claimed many lives in the past.

Shehu also said that peace loving Nigerians have nothing to fear.