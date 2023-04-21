The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu appoints Onanuga, Yar'dua, 11 others into Inauguration Committee

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu had earlier nominated the Kebbi state governor and Wale Edun as his representatives in the presidential transition committee.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

The appointments were contained in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, by the President-elect.

The committee, peopled by eminent Nigerians, is saddled with the responsibility of planning the week-long inauguration event that will usher in a new administration of Tinubu and his Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The President-elect chose a former Senator representing Borno North and current National Deputy Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kyari, as the Coordinator and Director of Finance and Budget of the presidential inauguration committee.

The spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Tinubu's longtime ally, Bayo Onanuga, was appointed as Head of Media and Publicity, while the Executive Director (Business Development) at the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, Stella Okotete, will act as the Head of Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring.

Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, a younger brother of late Nigeria’s President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, will serve as the Head of Security and Ceremonial parade for the inauguration, just as a former APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Makinde Araoye, will serve as the Director of the venue, parades, and swearing-in for the week-long event.

Cross Rivers State Commissioner for Health and current National Women Leader of the APC, Dr Betta Edu, will coordinate the medical team for the inauguration committee, while the wife of the NDLEA boss, Zainab Buba Marwa will coordinate the pre-inauguration dinner and gala night for the committee.

Other members of the committee are Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Dr Danladi Bako (Inaugural Lecture), Hadiza Mohammed Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service), and Imam Faud (Jumat Service).

It would be recalled that Tinubu had earlier nominated Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, and his former Commissioner for Finance during his governorship tenure in Lagos, Wale Edun, as his representatives in the transition committee.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

