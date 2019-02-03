A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Ambode, Mr Habib Aruna, disclosed that Tinubu stated this after a peace meeting brokered by the APC leadership in the state held at Lagos House, Marina.

Tinubu said it was gratifying to note that the conflict between the Governor and the members of the State Assembly had been amicably settled.

Tinubu, who spoke on behalf of all the APC leaders in the state, said the executive and the legislative arms of government in the state had resolved to work together.

We held a meeting on behalf of Lagos, the entire Lagosians, our party APC leadership. In the last one week, there has been noise about the conflict between the executive and the State Assembly.

It is of great concern to all of us and particularly what Lagos represents across the country.

We have been able to look into the source of various conflicts which is not uncommon in politics; what is the genesis of those problems? We are one big family and as a big family, you will have some rumbles.

You will have some disagreement. As leaders of the party, we have looked into that; we have looked into areas where we have to compromise, discuss and build the institutions, encourage the institutions to really do what is right.

We have resolved there is no question of impeachment in Lagos State. Let the two arms of government communicate and continue to respect one another and build consensus and understanding.

That is all about politics. Conflict and conflict resolution mechanism is inbuilt in any political system unless leaders are lacking in their responsibilities, Tinubu said.

He thanked the Governor, his deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule and the leadership of the House for agreeing to the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

He said that it was evident that consequences of allowing such conflict to fester would have been dire not just for the state, but the entire country.

We thank the Speaker and the entire members of the House of Assembly leadership. We thank the Governor and the Deputy Governor who had demonstrated firm respect for the party leadership in Lagos State.

You know when Lagos sneezes, the rest of the political equation catches cold and we are very happy that we are able to resolve amicably.

The Deputy Speaker is also here and all of them put together, we are assured that things will start to run smoothly in Lagos, he said.

A party chieftain, Prince Tajudeen Olusi was also quoted to have corroborated Tinubus position, and expressed optimism that the House would soon meet to resolve other grey areas.

The National Leader (Tinubu) has spoken and mine is just to confirm the decision.

Conflict resolution is an essential ingredient of management. We have looked into the problem and the party has directed the two arms of government the executive and the legislature to work together and very soon, the House will meet and resolve all grey areas, Olusi said.

According to the statement, the meeting was attended by both the executive and legislative arms represented by Ambode and his deputy; and the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa;

The Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun; Majority Leader, Sinai Agunbiade; Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, were also among other principal officers of the Assembly.

Others in attendance were all the members of the Governors Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making organ of the party in the state; Governorship candidate of the party in the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Femi Hamzat, among others.