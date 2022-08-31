Tinubu and party chairman are on friendly terms, APC insists

What APC said: In the reaction by the Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, the APC dismissed what it called imaginary power tussle, saying Tinubu and Adamu have been working harmoniously over the composition of the campaign council.

Tinubu and Adamu are still working together: Duru stated that the appointment of Governor Simon Lalong as the Director-General of the council and Festus Keyamo as the council’s spokesman enjoyed the buy-in of Tinubu and the party leadership.

The party official said: “Both the Tinubu team and the party national secretariat are working together and would unveil the full list of members of the campaign council before the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) announced the flag-off for campaigns.

“There is no power tussle over positions. None of such has happened and the party and the candidate are working together. But it is important to say that we agreed on DG and spokesman.

“The governors will control the structures at the zones. The party can’t be excluded and it won’t even exclude anybody. We will have an embracing and all-inclusive campaign council. There is no discord anywhere. More importantly, the party chairman agreed on the issue of DG and spokesman.

“Before the INEC flag on September 28, all other positions will be unveiled. The chairman is leading the conversation.”