Tinubu advises Adamawa people to vote first female governor

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu urged the people of the state to vote for him, saying he and his running mate, Kashim Shettima would give them jobs.

President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC Governorship candidate in Adamawa state, Ayisatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani and the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu. (Vanguard)
Tinubu made the call on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Adamawa while canvassing support for Senator Ayisatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, the APC governorship candidate in the state.

Describing Binani as a brilliant, driven, and results-oriented person, the APC Presidential candidate said the senator would “perform better for the state.”

Tinubu also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari who was present at the rally for laying a solid foundation for the country, which he promised build on if elected.

“Your contributions are positive and enduring. As I have said before, when the history of this period is objectively written, it will treat you very kindly. It will treat you as a true patriot and hero. Thank you for providing the solid and strong foundation. Now, it will be up to the rest of us to carry on and build Nigeria into the finest national edifice we can envision,” he said.

The APC candidate also thanked the president for attending the rally, saying he was deeply moved and honoured by his presence.

“That you are here and that you have been gracious enough to be our campaign chairman shows your dedication and loyalty as a party member. More importantly, your presence underscores your commitment to progressive, democratic good governance and your belief that our party represents the best hope to lead the nation to the peace, prosperity and development it deserves,” he added.

Reiterating his agenda for the people of the northeast where he picked his running mate and Adamawa State, Tinubu said he envisioned a northeast that is safe and secure, that is thriving and flourishing.

“I envision productive farmlands that produce food abundant enough to feed the state and help feed the rest of the nation and even export to a world in need of our dynamic contribution to humanity. I envision both manufacturing hubs as well as agricultural hubs that will allow you to produce finished products that will expand the local economy, create jobs and increase the standard of living for all of you.

“I see adequate fresh produce storage facilities, farm-to-market roads, and access routes. I also envision the establishment of commodity exchange boards and credit facilities that will provide the hardworking farmer a guaranteed income for his crops and also allow farmers affordable loans to invest in and improve the productive yield of their lands. I can envision these good things my people because I have the expertise and commitment to see them become reality,” he said.

Tinubu, however, urged the people of the state to vote for him, saying he and his running mate, Kashim Shettima would give them jobs.

Bayo Wahab
Tinubu advises Adamawa people to vote first female governor

