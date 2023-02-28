ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu advised to prepare acceptance speech as ‘President-elect’

Ima Elijah

Sirika suggested that Tinubu keep the speech brief so that his supporters can retire early to bed.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]
APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

On Monday, February 27, 2023, via his Twitter handle, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, encouraged Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to draft his acceptance speech promptly as the 'president-elect'.

Sirika suggested that Tinubu keep the speech brief so that his supporters can retire early to bed.

He tweeted: “Notwithstanding the irritation in Lagos, Osun, Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Gombe and a couple others, ‘President-elect’ Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu should write his acceptance speech now.

“But your Excellency, please make it short, we will sleep early tonight. ‘Zero tension’. Alhamdulillah.”

What you should know: This comes even as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to compete collation and announcements of 2023 presidential results.

Ima Elijah

