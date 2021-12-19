RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu advised to drop his presidential ambition and support southeast candidate

Okechukwu says it would be statesmanlike for Tinubu to be a kingmaker than presenting himself as a presidential candidate.

Bola Tinubu - Nigeria's APC leader (Image: Guardian NG)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been advised to drop his presidential ambition and support a young candidate from the southeast.

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and foundation member of the APC, Osita Okechukwu said the APC and the southern region would be united if Tinubu supports an Igbo candidate with his resources.

The former governor of Lagos state recently affirmed the rumour that he is nursing a presidential ambition, when he said he won’t turn down calls from Nigerians to contest for the highest office in the land.

The APC chieftain further said he would make his intention known on the 2023 presidential race after consulting his friends and other critical stakeholders in the polity.

But Okechukwu in a statement on Sunday, December 19, 2021, believes that for the sake of unity, it is better for Tinubu to support a young Igbo candidate.

He said, “If one is consulted by our national leader, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on whether he should run or not for the exalted office of the President of Nigeria in 2023, my candid advice will be that he should use his abundant Almighty God’s endowment to unite the APC and unite the South and by extension our beloved country, by backing a candidate from the southeast.”

He added that it would be statesmanlike for Tinubu to be a kingmaker than presenting himself as a presidential candidate.

