The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of rigging the election that brought late Umaru Yar’Adua into power.

According to Channels Television, Tinubu said this while speaking at the presidential campaign rally which held in Lagos on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

The APC national leader also revealed that Yar’Adua told him that the elections were flawed.

“Who conducted that election, Obasanjo is the greatest rigger in this country,” he added.

Tinubu also narrated how Obasanjo opposed him when he built an independent power plant in Lagos as Governor, saying “When Obasanjo came, we taught them that there was no other way to have business evolution and revolution in this country without steady power supply.

“I introduced independent generating power projects in Badagry.

“What did he do? He and Atiku opposed it. I went to court. Who was my lawyer in court? Yemi Osinbajo. I won in court and we started generating 300MW, the first state to do it.”

Better Nigeria

Also, speaking at the rally, President Buhari assured Lagosians of a better Nigeria if he is re-elected.

The President also said that his administration would recover all looted public funds and deal decisively with perpetrators of corruption.

Notable APC chieftains at the Lagos rally include: Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; APC National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomole; Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, and Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.

Also present were: Governors Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo.