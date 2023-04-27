Tinubu accepts Wike's invitation to commission projects in Rivers state

The highly anticipated inauguration of the “iconic” Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates Court building in Port Harcourt is scheduled for the 3rd and 4th of May, 2023.

Governor Wike, during an inspection tour of the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates Court building in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, disclosed that the President-elect will pay a two-day visit to Rivers State next week.

This announcement was made amidst recent political tension within the People's Democratic Party (PDP), of which Governor Wike is a member.

Recall 2022/2023 PDP crisis

Wike and four other PDP governors, commonly referred to as the G5 governors, had called for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman.