Tinubu absent as Buhari meets with critical APC stakeholders

The delegation, which consists of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, and other key members of the party, was ushered in to see the President at about 03:00 pm.

However, the party’s 2023 flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was nowhere to be found.

Other present are the former minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe, Former Speaker, Dimeji Bankole and former Chief of Air Staff Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar.

Governors present include Babagana Zulum of Borno, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi.

A former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, and Senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District, Emmanuel Bwacha, were also in attendance.

The visit comes about two days after Shettima was unveiled as Tinubu’s substantive running mate.

Reacting to agitations over the Muslim-Muslim ticket floated by his party, Shettima said the APC ticket was not designed to protect the interests of one faith as there were religious leaders to do that.

“In Borno, we spent over N1bn naira rebuilding churches destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgency. And this legacy has been continued by Governor Babagana Zulum. We have taken more Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem than some of the Northern states headed by Christians.”, he said.