RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu absent as Buhari meets with critical APC stakeholders

Authors:

Ima Elijah

There are rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu may not be on the same page...

President Muhammadu Buhari with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President Muhammadu Buhari with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Recommended articles

The delegation, which consists of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, and other key members of the party, was ushered in to see the President at about 03:00 pm.

However, the party’s 2023 flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was nowhere to be found.

Other present are the former minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe, Former Speaker, Dimeji Bankole and former Chief of Air Staff Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar.

Governors present include Babagana Zulum of Borno, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi.

A former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, and Senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District, Emmanuel Bwacha, were also in attendance.

The visit comes about two days after Shettima was unveiled as Tinubu’s substantive running mate.

Reacting to agitations over the Muslim-Muslim ticket floated by his party, Shettima said the APC ticket was not designed to protect the interests of one faith as there were religious leaders to do that.

“In Borno, we spent over N1bn naira rebuilding churches destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgency. And this legacy has been continued by Governor Babagana Zulum. We have taken more Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem than some of the Northern states headed by Christians.”, he said.

There are, however, rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu may not be on the same page following the Party’s loss in the just concluded Osun state Gubernatorial elections.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu absent as Buhari meets with critical APC stakeholders

Tinubu absent as Buhari meets with critical APC stakeholders

Atiku says he rejected Tinubu as running mate in 2007 because of Muslim-Muslim ticket

Atiku says he rejected Tinubu as running mate in 2007 because of Muslim-Muslim ticket

Rivers: Amaechi, Cole will face trial – Wike

Rivers: Amaechi, Cole will face trial – Wike

90% Northerners are not on social media - Atiku

90% Northerners are not on social media - Atiku

N109bn fraud: Court remands former AGF Ahmed Idris

N109bn fraud: Court remands former AGF Ahmed Idris

Slow down on debt accumulation – Atiku to Buhari's administration

Slow down on debt accumulation – Atiku to Buhari's administration

2023: Obasanjo will have my back - Atiku

2023: Obasanjo will have my back - Atiku

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu wanted to be my running mate – Atiku

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu wanted to be my running mate – Atiku

Atiku states reasons why Labour Party can’t win 2023 presidential election

Atiku states reasons why Labour Party can’t win 2023 presidential election

Trending

Labour Party reacts as PDP drags Peter Obi to Court

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke

BREAKING: Seyi Makinde’s deputy, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached . (Tribune)

2023: Ortom takes final decision on leaving PDP for APC

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.