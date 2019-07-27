Former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has advised the United States of America to make public the names of those who rigged the 2019 general election.

The US had announced visa restriction to some unnamed Nigerian citizens who allegedly compromised the country’s electoral system during the February polls.

Frank is also seeking an extension of the visa ban to wives and children of some Nigerians who allegedly rigged the 2019 general elections.

In a statement in Abuja, Frank accused some military personnel of “brazenly” playing active roles in the manipulation of the 2019 general election. He further called on the US not to spare such persons and their family members.

Frank also appealed to the government of United Kingdom, European Union and other advanced democratic nations who made similar promises before the elections to emulate the step already taken by the American government.

Frank, who commended the U.S. government for the step taken, noted that making public the names and political parties of those affected would also not be a bad idea adding that it would serve as deterrent to others.

He, however appealed to the US, UK and EU to keep their eyes on the judges handling cases in the election petitions tribunal and Supreme Court, especially the presidential election, to ensure that those found wanting are sanctioned with a visa ban.

He called on the judiciary to take note of the US visa ban on Nigerian politicians and be guided to “do the needful” in the ongoing election petitions cases in the courts.

"I must commend the US for living up to expectation as promised before the 2019 general elections,” Frank said. “The visa ban on yet to be named persons has clearly shown that the outcome of the last presidential election was manipulated. I urge the governments of the United Kingdom, European Union and other democratic nations to emulate the recent step taken by the American government.

"More importantly, the international community should show more interest in the ongoing election tribunal cases in Nigeria, most especially the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and the Supreme Court. The U.S. government should not hesitate to sanction judges who dare compromise the wishes of the people as freely expressed during the 2019 general elections.

"It is also important that military officers who took part in rigging the said election should not go free. They should be banned also to sound a note of warning to other military officers,” he said.

The activist, had urged the Nigerian Senate to reject 80% of those nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as ministers over alleged corruption and incompetence.