The former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has advised the leaders of the ruling party, including President Muhammadu Buhari, and its supporters to ensure a check of their blood pressures over Atiku Abubakar's visit to the United States of America.

Atiku visited America on Thursday, January 17, 2019, after 14-years.

Frank said the advice has become necessary as the former Vice President was "demonized by some propagandists in the ruling party that Alhaji Atiku will be arrested in United State of America anytime he visits the country", adding that the recent development has proven otherwise.

In a statement on Friday, January 18, 2019, Frank said Atiku's visit to America and his acceptance by the US government has shown the world, especially Nigerian voters that all campaign of colony against the PDP presidential candidate were "just to demonise him", which Nigerians should disregard.

"Going to America wouldn't have being an issue if not for the challenge APC threw at Atiku and to prove to the world that he (Atiku) has never been indicted of corruption allegation anywhere in the world," Frank said.

"Thursday night must have been a sleepless one for some leaders of APC who had lied to their supporters about Atiku.

"APC made it a campaign issue that Atiku can never step on American soil without being arrested. In fact, I have read so many APC supporters who vowed to vote for Atiku if he does. Now, I believe they can now deal with it.

"Obviously stunned by the reality, I advice those of you still in APC or supporting President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election bid to have a change of mind now by joining the moving trains because the development has nailed the coffin of the APC's propaganda," he added.

While thanking the American government for its "fairness and refusal to succumb to blackmails by the APC apologists," Frank said that Atiku's visit to America would focus on economic development of Nigeria, creating conducive businesses environment and create massive jobs for Nigerians.

He added that Atiku's presidency would strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and the United State of America if elected.

"Recall a statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, calling of the US not to give Atiku a Visa to the country. Lai Mohammed also stated that if Atiku is given a visa it will amount to an endorsement by the US government.

"The Minister should now know as predicted by him that by the special grace of God America will endorse Waziri Adamawa because he is a better candidate than President Muhammadu Buhari," he concluded.