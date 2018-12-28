In a statement on Friday, December 28, 2018, Frank alleged that gaining grounds in more areas in the northeast despite claims by the federal government that the war against terror had been won.

Frank said that Boko Haram terrorist group "has dislodged a military base HQ 7 located in Baga under Sector 3 Mongunu, and the dislodged unit is presently in SBS Naval unit in Baga".

The former APC spokesman said the Buhari administration has "lost idea on how to tackle insecurity of all forms", adding that Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Plateau and a part of Benue "have been heavily attacked recently while the APC government suppressing the information from Nigerian media."

While reacting to the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Thursday, the former APC spokesman said the group had "enjoyed protection from the government" despite alleged involvement in killings of several farmers and other innocent Nigerians especially in the North-central.

"Now that Miyetti Allah has endorsed Buhari for 2019, we no longer need any prophet to tell us why president Buhari has been silent on herdsmen killings across the country. No wonder one of the APC governors had paid them to stop killing in Southern Kaduna," Frank said.

"This is the first time a group known to have allegedly caused damages in a society will publicly declare their supports for a sitting president. This goes to show how much support the group has enjoyed from Buhari's presidency.

"God forbid, if Buhari gets re-elected in 2019, Nigerians should prepare for the establishment of cattle colony in all 36 state of the federation and the FCT. So, in order to prevent all these, Nigerins should not hesitate in voting out the Buhari administration," Frank stated.

He, therefore, called on international community to come for the rescue of Nigeria and Nigerians, saying the "APC administration cannot solve the insecurity problem" in the country.

Socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), had on Thursday, December 27, 2018, declared its support for Buhari as their sole candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

The group had declared former president Goodluck Jonathan as its sole candidate in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.